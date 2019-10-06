|
|
Mary Elizabeth Yancy
Oshkosh - Mary Elizabeth Yancy (Romberg) passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, at age 87. She was born in Oshkosh Wisconsin to the late Dr. Henry and Vivian (Chambers) Romberg on February 5, 1932. Mary graduated from Oshkosh High School and began work as a medical assistant in her father's practice. She married George W. Yancy, Jr. on November 29, 1952 and they raised two children together. She then worked as a devoted mother and homemaker from the birth of their firstborn on.
Mary's faith was very important to her as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and she enjoyed speaking with others about the bible. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and pets and for a while she was a hardworking caretaker for many different types of animals on the family's hobby farm during their time living in Antigo WI. Her passions were sewing, gardening and bible study. She was well known for creating word search and crossword puzzles as well as whimsical poetry made for friends, family and acquaintances detailed unique to that person's life and interests.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas (Denise LaFleur) Yancy and Rebecca (Jason) Lorge; grandchildren, Alaina, Savannah, Timothy, Alexandre and Isabelle; one great-grandchild; brother, Steven (Jean) Romberg; brother-in-law, Jerry Fernandes.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George; brother, Daniel Romberg; sister, Ellen Fernandes.
A visitation will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Oshkosh, with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 6, 2019