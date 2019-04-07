|
Oshkosh - Mary Ellen Ziebell, 78, left this earth on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh after a brief illness. Mary was born August 21, 1940 in Oshkosh, WI, the second daughter of the late Harold and Ellen (Meyer) Decker. On September 17, 1960, Mary married Robert A. Ziebell and together they raised two children - Jeff (Wendy) Ziebell and Lynette (Bob) Hein, both of Oshkosh. Mary was an exceptional seamstress and worked for Lucille's Dress Shop for many years. Mary also enjoyed traveling with her friends and family, and especially loved Hawaii which she visited many times with her mother, sister, and daughter. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and had the wonderful gift of loving other people's children as her own. Mary was a lifelong resident of Oshkosh, maintaining friendships that began in grade school; she and Robert are members of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Menasha.
Mary is survived by her husband and children, grandchildren Noelle (Travis) Malchow and Seth Lutes, and great-grandson, Peyton Malchow as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she will be met in heaven by her sisters, Nancy Kuhn and Kathy Reigh.
In accordance with Mary's wishes there will be no service; a private burial will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery (Oshkosh).
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family asks that memorials be sent in Mary's name to the American Cancer foundation (specifically lung cancer) and the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff of Thedacare Medical Center, Park View Health Center and Affinity Visiting Nurses, a part of Ascension At Home for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 7, 2019