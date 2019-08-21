|
Oshkosh - Mary Forester Sawyer Orth (86) passed away on August 16 in Oshkosh WI. Mary was born on August 10, 1933 in Oshkosh WI. She was the second daughter of Philetus and Elizabeth (Johnson) Sawyer. As a girl Mary participated in many regattas and had the M-16 sail boat designed based on her specifications. Mary graduated from Downer Seminary in Milwaukee where she was a member of the lacrosse team. After marriage, Mary settled in Oshkosh to raise her family. Mary worked as an executive secretary/personnel manager at the Pioneer Inn where she managed the expansion. Mary was passionate about volunteer work. While in Oshkosh she was a den mother for the Boy Scouts and a volunteer at the Blood Bank/Red Cross. After retirement Mary moved with Cal to Venice Florida. While in Florida, she was a volunteer for the Sarasota Hospice for 23 years. Mary returned to Oshkosh in recent years to be nearer to family (despite her loathing of the snow). Since returning, Mary has been an active supporter of the Oshkosh Giants (ticket taker) and Empowered Dream Hunts. She always treasured any time spent up in Wild Rose at Little Silver Lake. Most of all she loved her family. Mary is survived by her sister Carolyn Bell, sons, Phil (Donna), Donn (Kate), and Craig (Sharon) Kleinschmit, her daughter Linda (Jim) Clark and her step-son Curt (Ruth) Orth. She was also beloved by her twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Cal Orth, step-son Charlie Orth, and sister Betty Taylor. A memorial to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Oshkosh at 110 Church Ave, Oshkosh WI. Donations can be made in Mary's name to United Cerebral Palsy of Oshkosh at 201 Ceape Ave, Oshkosh WI 54901.
