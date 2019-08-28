|
|
Mary Henn
King - Mary Ann (Hoffman) Henn passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King Wisconsin. She was born on November 2, 1936, in Verona Wisconsin. She spent her childhood years at the Hoffman family farm. On February 15, 1958, she married her one true love, LeRoy Henn. Mary and LeRoy loved to travel and made many trips to various places out west. They resided in multiple cities including Seymour, Black Creek, Kaukauna and Glidden Wisconsin as well as Littleton Colorado. After LeRoy's passing, Mary spent time in Littleton Colorado and also Poy Sippi Wisconsin.
Mary was always quick with a smile, was loved by everyone that knew her and made friends easily. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan all her life and became a Milwaukee Brewer fan later on in life. She loved bowling, getting in on the Packer or Super Bowl pools, playing Bingo and was typically a lucky lady. She was a member of the Glidden Women's American Legion Auxiliary and walked in many parades.
Mary and LeRoy were blessed with three children, Shirley (Brian) Benedict of Littleton Colorado, Gary Henn of Mountain Wisconsin and Mark (Connie) Henn of Redgranite Wisconsin. She doted on her many grandchildren, Ryan Henn, Caitlyn Henn, Heather Benedict, Keifer Benedict, Brandy Kopa, Nathan (Kimberly) Eid and Becky (Dave) Landenberger. Mary had 5 great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her mother Tecla Ann Hoffman and her husband LeRoy Henn.
Friends may call at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Isaar on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with Fr. Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Mary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King Wisconsin who cared selflessly for Mary and made her later years so very enjoyable.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019