Mary J. Baerwald
Oshkosh, WI - Mary Julianna Baerwald, age 90, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully August 19, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Mary was born in Oshkosh on July 20, 1929 to the late Walter and Angeline (Meidam) Brown. She married the love of her life, Robert Arthur (Bob) Baerwald, on February 11, 1950. Mary was a hard worker and excelled in several positions throughout her career including Executive Secretary to Carl Traeger. In her final job before she retired in 1989, she worked for Winnebago County Clerk of Courts for nearly twenty years. Mary was very involved in her community and her church. She was a member and past President of Business Women Association of Oshkosh, was a longtime volunteer at Fr. Carr's and was very active in many capacities in her church. Among those ministries closest to her heart were taking communion to the home bound, and Legion of Mary. Later in life Mary and Bob satisfied their adventurous spirit through traveling both domestically and abroad. Her most cherished trips were to Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mary was a beautiful, loving wife, mom, sister, and friend. She greeted everyone with a smile and always allowed the joy of Christ to show through her to everyone she met. She is truly loved, and will be forever missed.
Mary is survived by two sons, Lee (Linda) Baerwald and Jim (Jenny) Baerwald, both of Oshkosh; a daughter, Nancy (Paul) Kerney of Springboro, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Carolee) Brown of Milwaukee WI and Walter(Bud) (Carol) Brown Jr. of Oshkosh; sisters, Angie Schlaeger of Oshkosh and Rachel (Robert) Mellberg of Fenton, Missouri. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Katie Hassler, Sadie (Chad) Jensen, Natalee (Todd) Mueller, Jamie Baerwald, Brittany Baerwald, Breanna VanGrinsven, Alex (Clarissa) Kerney, Kayla Kerney, and nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Along with her father and mother, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert, her sisters, Pat Formiller and Dorothy Christian, and her brother in-laws Eugene Formiller, John Schlaeger, Leland Christian
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh with the Rev. Louis Golmari as celebrant. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Fr. Carr's. The family extends special thanks and is forever grateful to Westbrooke Manor for their loving care of Mary for the past seven years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 22, 2019