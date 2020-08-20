Mary J. FretschlOshkosh, WI - Mary Julane Fretschl passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug 13, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1929 in Oshkosh Wisconsin the daughter of Willard and Mary Cartwright. On June 5, 1954 she married Dennis Fretschl who proceed her in death on April 7, 1982.Mary was a kind, loving person, a devoted wife and mother. She loved to garden and sew; she made clothes for her family including her daughter's dance costumes, wedding dress as well as alterations and clothes for other people. In the 70s Mary had her own fabric store where she sold polyester fabric to make anything from swimsuits to leisure suits. When her children were in high school Mary went back to school and she worked at Theda Clark hospital as a unit secretary until she retired in 1992. After Mary retired, she spent her time making crafts and quilts.Mary was a member of Sacred Heart parish; she enjoyed being active in the craft group and volunteering at the summer picnics.Mary is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Dennis Fretschl, three brothers; Gordon (Ann), Clarence (Della) and Willard Cartwright and son in law Andy Luebke . She is survived by her children Steven Fretschl and Kathleen Luebke of Oshkosh, Julia Fretschl (Steven Peterson) of Hermosa Beach CA, sister Gladys (Cartwright) Harvey of Boulder City NV and several nieces and nephew.Th family would like to thank the staff at Elijah Place and Bethel Home for taking wonderful care of Mary and making her comfortable during her last few months.Due to Co-Vid, a private ceremony was held at Sacred Heart cemetery.