Mary Jane Monacelli (nee Hansen)



Lohrville - Mary Jane Monacelli (nee Hansen), age 92 of Lohrville (Redgranite) passed away Monday evening June 22, 2020, at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton.



Mary Jane is the beloved wife of the late Dewey A. Monacelli and a faithful member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite.



Funeral arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313









