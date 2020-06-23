Mary Jane (Hansen) Monacelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Monacelli (nee Hansen)

Lohrville - Mary Jane Monacelli (nee Hansen), age 92 of Lohrville (Redgranite) passed away Monday evening June 22, 2020, at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton.

Mary Jane is the beloved wife of the late Dewey A. Monacelli and a faithful member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite.

Funeral arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved