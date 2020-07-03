Mary Jean Dreger
Green Lake - Mary Jean Dreger, age 89, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Ripon Medical Center.
Mary Jean was born September 5, 1930, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Elva (Prill) Potter. She graduated from Ripon High School in 1948. In 1949, Mary Jean married Glenn Dreger in Ripon and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2012. She worked as a bank teller at 1st National Bank. Mary Jean loved antiques and collected a wide variety of glassware.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Potter of Eagle River, WI; nieces and nephews, Mike (Marilyn) Potter of Eagle River, WI, Linda Brachmann of WI, Judith Dreger Street of Green Lake, WI, Janet Markuson Harwood of Crescent City, WI, Bruce Dreger of Princeton, WI, Ellen Dreger Chelstrom of Green Lake, WI and Christine Carraway Johnson of Montello, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elva Potter; husband, Glenn Dreger; niece, Virginia Dreger LaFleur and nephew, Marshall Johnson.
Per Mary Jean's wishes there will be no service. Memorials may be directed to Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54971 or your local humane society or a charity of your choice
.
