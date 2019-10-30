Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Lander


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Lander Obituary
Mary Jo Lander

Green Lake - Mary Jo Lander, age 74, of Green Lake, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI.

Mary Jo was born on February 16, 1945, the daughter of Wilson and Marcella (Hoh) Abendroth. She graduated from Green Lake High School in 1963. Mary Jo was employed at Norton's of Green Lake for many years, then managed an executive retreat on Green Lake until retirement. On September 5, 1997 she married Per Lander. They resided in Long Lake, WI, Punta Gorda, FL, and most recently settled back in Green Lake. Mary Jo and Per enjoyed traveling and spending time on the lake with family and friends.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Per Lander of Green Lake, WI; daughter, Katie (Rick) James of Green Lake, WI; stepson, Johan (Amy) Lander of Davis, IL; stepdaughter, Maria Lander of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, Gus, Henry and Avery James of Green Lake, WI, Cecilia Lander, Thomas Lander, Miracale Bagley and Serenity Lynn all of Rockford, IL; sisters, Linda (Ron) Ziesmer of Green Lake, WI and Marge Raube of Waupun, WI; and nieces, Tessa, Julie and Amy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Marcella Abendroth; a sister, Nancy Schave; and brothers-in-law, David Raube and Tom Schave.

Per Mary Jo's wishes there will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials in her name may be directed to the Angel Tree Program of Green Lake County, Green Lake Co. Health and Human Services, Attn: Jen, 571 County Rd. A, Green Lake, WI 54941. Mary Jo's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Ripon.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now