|
|
Mary Jo Lander
Green Lake - Mary Jo Lander, age 74, of Green Lake, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI.
Mary Jo was born on February 16, 1945, the daughter of Wilson and Marcella (Hoh) Abendroth. She graduated from Green Lake High School in 1963. Mary Jo was employed at Norton's of Green Lake for many years, then managed an executive retreat on Green Lake until retirement. On September 5, 1997 she married Per Lander. They resided in Long Lake, WI, Punta Gorda, FL, and most recently settled back in Green Lake. Mary Jo and Per enjoyed traveling and spending time on the lake with family and friends.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Per Lander of Green Lake, WI; daughter, Katie (Rick) James of Green Lake, WI; stepson, Johan (Amy) Lander of Davis, IL; stepdaughter, Maria Lander of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, Gus, Henry and Avery James of Green Lake, WI, Cecilia Lander, Thomas Lander, Miracale Bagley and Serenity Lynn all of Rockford, IL; sisters, Linda (Ron) Ziesmer of Green Lake, WI and Marge Raube of Waupun, WI; and nieces, Tessa, Julie and Amy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Marcella Abendroth; a sister, Nancy Schave; and brothers-in-law, David Raube and Tom Schave.
Per Mary Jo's wishes there will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials in her name may be directed to the Angel Tree Program of Green Lake County, Green Lake Co. Health and Human Services, Attn: Jen, 571 County Rd. A, Green Lake, WI 54941. Mary Jo's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Ripon.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019