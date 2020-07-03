1/1
Mary Jo Poeschl
Mary Jo Poeschl

Oshkosh - Mary Jo Poeschl, age 63, of Oshkosh passed away on June 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 31, 1957 the daughter of Robert "Bizz" Abendroth and JoAnne Beduhn. Mary Jo married Robert Gary Poeschl on July 12, 1986. She was employed as a nurses aid for many years at Evergreen Retirement Community. She was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Nekimi and a member of the Winneconne American Legion Auxiliary.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband Robert Poeschl of Oshkosh, her mother JoAnne Abendroth of Winneconne, son Robert (Jenna) Poeschl of Oshkosh and three grandchildren, Jededia, Kallum and Madrona. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Pam Tanner.

Private graveside services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Nekimi.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
