Mary Kelley
Oshkosh - Mary Kelley 72, Passed away peacefully December 10th 2019 at home with her husband by her side. Mary was born November 3rd 1947 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Anna and Alois Hanseter. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1966 and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Mary worked as a nurses aid at Mercy Medical Center, many years at the University of Oshkosh Food Service and 20 years at Wal-mart until the time of retirement. On January 30th 1971 she married the love of her life Robert Kelley. Together they had three children Scott (Noelle) Kelley, Jon Kelley (Lynn) Rebecca (Adam) Strange. Grandchildren Braeden and Allison Kelley and Mason and Noah Strange whom brought so much love and joy to her life.
Mary is survived by her husband, three children, four grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother's Ronnie (Karen) Hanseter, Russ Hanseter, and sister's Susan (Robert) Doemel, Gloria (Tom) Robl, Patty Micka, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Anna and Alois Hanseter, Brother Gilbert Hanseter, sister in law Donna Hanseter, Brother in law Sel Micka, Good Friends Judy and Julie.
A special Thank you to Carrie from Ascension Hospice your genuine care for Mary and comfort never went unnoticed. Nathan whom is a Chaplin for Ascension we will FOREVER be grateful for you as you touched our lives deeply.
Mom was always trying her luck whether it was Bingo, the casino or scratch tickets hoping to be a winner.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Monday December 16, at 6:00 PM in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) with the Rev Louis Golamari officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 PM until the hour of services.
We will ALWAYS Love and Miss you....
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019