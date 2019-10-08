|
|
Mary L. Gengler
Poy Sippi - Mary Lucille Gengler, age 80, of Poy Sippi, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 7, 1939, in Weyauwega, the daughter of Marvin and Margaret Klick Madison. Mary was a 1957 graduate of Weyauwega-Fremont High School. On June 11, 1977, she was united in marriage to Mark Gengler in Oshkosh.
Mary worked as a secretary and office manager for Prudential Insurance, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed crocheting, finding treasures at rummage sales and being outdoors fishing and gardening. Mary was a member of First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; two sons, Randall Elliot and Richard Elliot; granddaughter, April Goodenow; and nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Madison; and sister, Joan (Roy) Wyberg.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi with Memorial Services at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Ted Johanson officiating. Inurnment will be in Brushville Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019