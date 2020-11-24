Oshkosh - Mary L. Green, 92 of Oshkosh, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1928 to the late Everett and Gertrude (Chapiewski) Bard and spent her early years in Clintonville, WI. Mary later attended St. Joseph's Academy in Green Bay, WI, and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Oshkosh in 1949.Mary married David G. Green in Oshkosh on Aug. 25, 1951 and they were together until his passing in May of 2002. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center for several years, and after taking time off to raise three children, returned to nursing at various nursing homes in Oshkosh and Omro. Mary and her family were members of St. Josaphat Catholic Church for many years and Mary later became a life-long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her faith, courage, fortitude and medical experience assisted her in becoming a three-time cancer survivor.Mary was a lover of music, theater, and drama. She enjoyed going to plays, musicals, and concerts and could even be found in productions given by Oshkosh Community Players. Mary also worked with the Miss Oshkosh and Miss Wisconsin Pageants for many years. She was an active member of various social and service clubs through the 1960's, 70's, and 80's including; Twentieth Century Club, Lamplighters, Women's Division of the Oshkosh Area Chamber of Commerce, Oshkosh Public Museum Auxiliary, Opti-Mrs. and later the Optimist Club when it accepted women, and Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus.Mary was a gifted artist with a keen eye for fashion and design. Her creativity went in many directions including drawing, oil painting, ceramics, sculpture, sewing, crocheting, tatting, and embroidery. She was also a skilled collector of antiques and fine jewellery. In her later years she frequently volunteered as a tour guide for the Oshkosh Senior Center where she led excursions throughout the Midwest. Her love of travel took her to many countries including England, Ireland, the Mediterranean, Russia, China, and Switzerland. But her greatest love was traveling through the deep South, particularly in the states of Mississippi and Louisiana.Mary is survived by her children Gregory Green (Juliana DiGiosia) of Boise, ID, Richard Green of Palo Alto, CA and Elizabeth Deger of Franklin, WI; one granddaughter, Meredith Green of Hawthorne, CA, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. James W. Bard of Lexington, KY.The gravesite funeral service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, 320 South Main Street, Clintonville, WI on Wednesday, December 2 at 1:00 PM.