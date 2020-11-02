Sister Mary Michel MalolepsyOshkosh - Sister Mary Michel Malolepsy, 84 years of age, died on October 21, 2020 in Ascension Columbia St. Mary Ozaukee, Mequon, WI.Sister Mary Michel, born on September 26, 1936, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to John C. and Cecilia A. (Dashnier) Malolepsy, is one of five children (one brother and three sisters). She was named and baptized Mary. Mary entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on August 28, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI and professed first vows on August 12, 1956, in Milwaukee WI receiving the name Sister Mary Michel. Sr. Mary Michel celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1981 in Milwaukee, WI and her Golden Jubilee on July 21, 2002 and her 60th Jubilee on August 14, 2016 in Oshkosh, WI.As a Sister of the Sorrowful Mother, Sister Mary Michel served in the following ministries as teacher, organist: St. Francis Borgia School, Cedarburg, WI (1956-1958); St. Mary's School, Tomahawk, WI (1958-1961); Mother of Perpetual Help School, Milwaukee, WI (1961- February 1962, 1967-1984); St. Mary's School, Denville, NJ (1962). She also served as assistant principal at Mother of Perpetual Help School (1968-1971 and 1975-1984). From 1985-1995 and 1999-2010, Sister Mary Michel worked in Formation, training women for religious life, for her religious community and from 1991-1995, she served as Vocation Counselor. Her ministries also included that of Pastoral Liturgist/ Musician from 1998-2004 at St. Casimir & St. Mary Czestochowa Parishes (Our Lady of Divine Providence) in Milwaukee, WI and from 2011-2017 at SSM Franciscan Courts. Sister Mary Michel began her prayer ministry as a retiree at SSM Franciscan Courts in October 2017.Sister Mary Michel is survived by her sisters, Sr. M. Helen Malolepsy, Oshkosh, WI and Jane Gerend, Marshfield, WI; her brother John Malolepsy, Albuquerque, NM, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Dave Ashenbrenner and her brother-in-law Jack Gerend.A private Homecoming will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00 pm at SSM Franciscan Courts. The Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, November 6th at 10:30 am at St. Raphael's Parish. Rev. Tom Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.