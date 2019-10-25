|
|
Oshkosh - Mary Rose Elmer, age 78 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1941 to Edwin and Ethel (McHugh) Elmer.
Mary had an eye for jewelry. She was always wearing her special "bling" and hair pieces that sparkled and shined—just like her. She loved her stuffed animals and childhood pets, most notably Buzzy the family poodle. One of her favorite pastimes growing up was going to "the woods" in Adams County and spending time with the McHugh and Brennand families. Mary was a very special woman who will be missed by many.
Mary is survived by her brother-in-law, Lester Brennand; nieces and nephews, Paul (Karen) Dexter, Steve (Kathy) Dexter, Lester (Kelly) Brennand, Sherry (Jeff) Staub, Jim Brennand, Keriann (Charles) Riewe, Mark Fahley, Maria Costello, Kenneth Fahley, Kathryn Fahley, Carol (Jim) Jacques, and Linda Fahley; and several cousins, especially Sheila Perry.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Elmer; mother and stepfather, Ethel (Eugene) Trent; infant brother, Lyle; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce (Wade) Dexter, Carol Brennand and Sharon (Harold) Fahley.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Clarity Care for the many years of wonderful care that they provided to Mary.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019