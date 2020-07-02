Mary V. Yelmene
Neenah - Mary V. Yelmene, 72, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at Theda Clark Hospital, Neenah, with her family by her side. She was born July 17, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, daughter of the late Harold and LaVerne (Sullivan) Back. Mary attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids class of 1965. She moved to Manitowoc shortly after graduation. It is there that she met her husband John. Mary and John were married on December 14, 1968.
As a young woman Mary enjoyed golfing and bowling, later in life she enjoyed gardening, travelled frequently to Mexico, and recently visited her son-in-law's family in Cuba. Mary's greatest joy in life was her family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John; her daughter, Kelly Yelmene (Clemente Nicado) and her two grandsons: Clemente and Camilo Nicado Yelmene; sister, Sandy (Back) Faehling and brother, Thomas (Darlene) Back, of Wisconsin Rapids. She was further preceded in death by her brother Melvin (Diane) Back.
Due to the Corona virus, no services will be held at this time.
Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Knaus, and the entire staff at Theda Clark for the excellent care provided. Memorial donations may be made to the Neenah Animal Shelter.
