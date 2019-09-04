|
|
Mary Vogt
Oshkosh - Mary Grace Gafney Vogt, age 93, of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Evergreen, after a short illness. She was born on August 12, 1926 in Oshkosh, WI, to the late Joseph L. and Beulah (Peake) Gafney. She married Gerrie J. Vogt Jr. on October 7, 1961 in St. John's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Monday, May 2, 2016.
Mary Grace was a graduate of Clairville School, Oshkosh High School, and Oshkosh State Teacher's College (UWO). Her teaching career spanned thirty-seven years. She taught at Ham, Clemansville and Jacksonville country schools and at Lincoln and Taft schools in Neenah. She was a member of various educational associations, and a lifetime member of St. John's Catholic Church.
Mary Grace is survived by and her memory will be cherished by nieces, Mary Margaret (Brennand) Wegener of Waukesha, Eileen (Tom Polzin) Brennand and Ellen Brennand of Oshkosh; nephews, Michael (Teri) Brennand and Patrick Brennand, both of Oshkosh; great-nephews, Scott and Joshua Brennand; a great-niece, Rhea Brennand; a great-grandniece, Evelyn Mueller and her father, Jon Mueller; also by her close friends and neighbors, Hannah, Ron and Karen Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Kathaleen Brennand; her brother-in-law George Brennand; a nephew, Thomas Brennand; a niece, Kathaleen (Brennand) Zimmerman; a grand-nephew, Lee Brennand; a grand-niece, Sara (Brennand) Mueller; infant siblings, Enid and Joseph Gafney; her grandparents, Robert and Mary Peake and Lawrence and Bridget Gafney.
Funeral services for Mary Grace will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:15 am in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive with the Rev. Fr. Louis Galomari officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please, a memorial fund will be established in her name.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen for the compassionate care and kindness that was extended to Mary Grace. The family also wishes to thank Mary Grace's Home Instead caregivers, especially Shirley and Beth
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019