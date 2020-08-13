1/1
MaryAnn Glaze
1933 - 2020
Oshkosh - MaryAnn Glaze, 87, passed away at Azura Memory Care on August 12, 2020. She was born in Pickett, WI to John and Katherine (Lautenschlager) Pfaffenroth on January 23, 1933. She was born the twelfth child of fourteen in a loving Christian family and she came to know the Lord at an early age. On May 31, 1952, she married David Glaze.

MaryAnn was a member of Plymouth Church where she served as a deaconess, taught Sunday School and VBS. She was also active in Christian Woman's Club. MaryAnn was president of D.R. Glaze Inc., the family plumbing business. Well known for her hospitality, she loved serving her family, other people, and the Lord. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was well known for her delicious schaum torte. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

MaryAnn is survived by her loving husband, Dave Glaze; sons, David (Judy) Glaze and Dean (Carol) Glaze; daughter, Debbie (Joel) Cook; 8 grandchildren: Matthew, Justin, Ann, Eric, Jodi, Michael, Clare and Jennifer (and their spouses); and 13 great grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers; and 4 sisters-in-law and 4 brothers-in-law.

A funeral service for MaryAnn will be held at Plymouth Church (1325 Georgia St) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Noon with Rev. Rick Hopkins and Rev. Clarence Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment will be at Lake View Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care and Generations Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Mary Ann, especially during the months when the family was unable to be with her.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to missions.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
