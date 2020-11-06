Maryellen Pung
Oshkosh - Maryellen Pung (86), lively, joyful, and kind mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2020, surrounded by loving family members. Maryellen was born on April 15, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Joseph and Helen Doud. She grew up in a family of 4 sisters and 1 brother and early on displayed great interest and talent in playing the piano. At age 12 and age 20 Maryellen won music competitions giving her the opportunity to perform as a featured solo pianist with the Grand Rapids Symphony both times, a rare and treasured experience for any pianist. She graduated in 1956 from Michigan State University, where she majored in music. She met her husband, Bob, in 1952, and they married in 1955. Maryellen and Bob raised 7 children together while living and working first in Milwaukee and then Oshkosh over 52 years of marriage. Maryellen's husband and best friend was taken suddenly from her in 2007 at a very young 75 years of age - leaving her to carry on without him for nearly 13 years. She did her very best.
Maryellen's energy and enthusiasm for life has been obvious for all to see. Her love of piano playing, teaching, and performing for appreciative audiences brought her the greatest joy and was her way of sharing her contagious zest for life with her students, colleagues, and friends. Early on and throughout her life, Maryellen's other interests included tennis, bridge, downhill skiing, running, hospice volunteering and music ministry at Catholic masses and for weddings and funerals. She was a longstanding active member and leader of the Oshkosh Area Keyboard Teachers Association as well as Wisconsin Music Teachers Association and was a fixture at UW-Oshkosh for many years as a piano accompanist, expertly performing impressive numbers of recitals with music major students. Her heart for charity was immense and she volunteered her time and energy to many Oshkosh community causes too numerous to mention. But best of all, Maryellen enthusiastically loved her family. She was a fun loving and actively involved mom, grandma, and great grandma - never missing an opportunity to play games, dance around, run, cheer, and laugh with all 22 grandchildren!
Maryellen was guided through life by her Catholic faith which never wavered, and which kept her grounded especially after 2007 when she faced a new reality of life without her husband and soulmate.
Maryellen is survived by 7 children, Jeanne Pung Hough, Julie (John) Leschke, Kathy (Gregg) Kishaba, Brian (Mary) Pung, Maureen (Judson) Ott, Theresa Pung Fulton, Tom (Kerstin) Pung; 22 grandchildren, Kyle Hough, Cassie(Eric) Durr, Jack (Melissa) Leschke, Joe (Jenna) Leschke, Tommy (Laura) Leschke, Jimmy (Ali) Leschke, Kristin Kishaba, Ali (Ben) Luehrs, Carrie (Luke) Jorgensen, Tommy Kishaba, Robby Kishaba, Alex Pung, Gabbie Pung, Maddie Pung, Stefan Pung, Judd Ott, John Ott, Claire Ott, Owen Fulton, Evan Fulton, Emily Pung, Caroline Pung; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Pung, her parents, Joseph and Helen Doud, sisters, Barb Giere, Katie Doud, Maggie Doud, Rosie Haviland, and brother Tom Doud.
The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Sharehaven (Evergreen's memory unit) in Oshkosh. Maryellen was loved and cared for by all staff who made her time there wonderfully comfortable and happy for nearly 3 years.
The family will celebrate a private memorial mass at St. Mary's in Oshkosh. As an alternative to flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to the Robert and Maryellen Pung Memorial Fund at the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation. A virtual link is available for friends and family who wish to participate in the memorial mass on November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp56W7V8nMBpQQmon3gK4kg/live