Mathew J. Wenzel
Mathew J. Wenzel

Wautoma - Mathew J. Wenzel, 65 of Wautoma, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Cherry Meadows- Appleton after a lengthy illness. He was born on November 19, 1954 to Anton and Anna (Birong) Wenzel in Chicago. Mathew married Kristine Moum on July 17, 1982 in Shawano.

Mat was a 1972 graduate of Westfield High School. He worked as a paramedic and firefighter throughout his life and retired in 2003. Mat was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting and sporting clays. He loved his time spent in the air as a pilot for 20 years.

Mat is lovingly survived by his wife, Kris Wenzel; son, Shaun (Jennifer) Wenzel; grandsons, Landon and Mason; mother, Anna Wenzel; sisters, Teresa (Dan) Kent and Cathy Wenzel; brother, Anton Wenzel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anton Wenzel and sister, Frieda Stelter.

Per Mat's wishes, no services will be held.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
