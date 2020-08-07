Neenah - Matthew J. Spangenberg, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2020. He was born to Jeff and Laurie Spangenberg in Rhinelander,WI on January 31, 1988. After graduating high school, Matt served his country in the National Guard doing two deployments to Iraq. After getting out of the military, he graduated from Fox Valley Technical College with an associate degree in culinary arts. He was an avid fan of sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers; and he loved to go frisbee golfing. Though he never had children of his own, he had great patience for his nieces and nephews and loved them dearly.Matt is survived by his parents, Jeff and Laurie; grandmother, Ione Bloch; Siblings, Jacob (Nicole), Nathan (Kim), Lucas (Andrea) Spangenberg, Rebecca Thomas, Kathryn (Steven) Harms, Bethany Spangenberg, and Kristen (Adam) Haval; nieces and nephews, Jaden Spangenberg, Ian Thomas, Matthew (Megan) Thomas, Megan Thomas, Caleb Spangenberg, Evan Zimmerman, Julius and Johnathan Spangenberg, Mari and Elise Harms, Emma and Adeline Zimmerman, McKenzie Caulkins, Sophia Spangenberg, Isabella Spangenberg. He is further survived by his close friends Mike Eiting and Megan Sakkinen.He was preceded in death by his best friend and brother-in-law, John Thomas.A private service will be held by family and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations or memorials be sent to Mission 22 or other veteran awareness organization in honor of Matt.Matt, we love you more than words could ever express.