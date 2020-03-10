|
Matthew Zweiger
Shawano - Matt Zweiger, age 40, of Shawano, formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on March 5, 2020 at his home. Matt was born on March 27, 1979 to Paul and Debbie (Gayhart) Zweiger in Oshkosh. Matt graduated from Oshkosh West High School, Class of 1997. He worked as an auto recovery technician and loved driving his tow truck. Matt loved anything that went fast and he loved being part of the action. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, working on cars, fishing, and snowmobiling. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan despite his entire family being Green Bay Packer fans. More than anything, Matt loved spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Matt is survived by: his daughter, Makenzi Zweiger; friend and mother of his daughter, Tera Nelson; his parents, Paul and Debra of Clover Leaf Lakes; his siblings, Kris (Heather) Zweiger of Oshkosh and Nikki (Kyle) Novak of Pulaski; his niece and nephews, Ethanuel "E-man", Walter "Walty", ElijahLee "Eli", and Maren "Mar Bear". He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Matt will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 4:00 pm until the time of the service.
