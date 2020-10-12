Formerly of Markesan - Maudie Leola "Jinx" Meingast, the extra caring, always smiling, ever loving, ultimate social butterfly spread her wings and flew across the horizon on October 5, 2020, at age 96.Jinx was born August 26, 1924, in Lebanon, Missouri, to Arch and Hallie Moore Henson. Orphaned at 13, Jinx was sent to live with neighbors and other family members throughout the western United States. She graduated from Oklahoma's Picher High School in 1942. After graduating, Jinx found her way to Arizona. It was there, at a USO show, where she met an airman with the United States Air Force that would become the love of her life. On June 25, 1944, she was united in marriage to her soulmate, William Joseph "Bill" Meingast, in Phoenix, Arizona. Jinx and Bill put down roots in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where they raised their three children. Jinx waitressed at the upscale Wisconsin Club and Bill worked as an electrician. They retired to the Green Lake area, a place Jinx loved and that holds many amazing memories.Jinx enjoyed life to its fullest, showing everyone just how amazing and resilient she was. She absolutely loved traveling to visit family and friends. Jinx enjoyed many hobbies, including bowling, ballroom dancing, working in her rose garden, fishing, and playing cards. She did all of this with her hair done, nails polished, lipstick on and jewelry always in place. She also enjoyed beer with her pizza, Southern Comfort, and casinos. Jinx was the perfect blend of sugar and spice.As one friend noted, to know Jinx was to love her. She made everyone feel special and welcome. Jinx will be missed by her son, William (Bonnita) Meingast; two daughters, Cheryl Stachowski and Suzanne Swanson; two sons-in-law, Charles Emmrich and Roger Swanson; seven grandchildren, Jody (Steve) Brewer, Melissa (Mike Lewis) Meingast, Melinda (Justin Granzin) Meingast, Sarah Emmrich, Aaron Emmrich, Marci (Vincent Duindam) Meingast and Beth (Norman) Emmrich; nine great-grandchildren, Matthew, Alyssa, Will, Ian, Bronwyn, Seren, Owen, Hannah and Ethan; and many other relatives and friends.Jinx is now reunited with her husband, Bill; two sons-in-law, Richard Bigalke and Todd Stachowski; three brothers, Herbert, Glenn and James Henson; and five sisters, Lola Davis, Mildred Parsons, Thelma De Graffenreid, Mary Dicks and Virginia Skibba; and her parents, Arch and Hallie Moore Henson.The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, for their loving and compassionate care of Maudie. She adored the staff just as much as they adored her. Thank you for all the joy you gave her.Private graveside services and inurnment will be held at Weiser Cemetery in the Township of Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Green Lake Area Animal Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.