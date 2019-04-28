|
|
Maynard J. Curtis
Oshkosh - Maynard J. Curtis, age 83 of Omro, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on September 27, 1935 in Oshkosh to the late John and Marie Curtis. He served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Wanda Griedl on April 6, 1955. They were married for 64 years.
Maynard loved his church and always attended. He was employed by Oshkosh B-Gosh for 10 years, Universal Foundry for 26 years, and retired after 17 years for Oshkosh Truck.
His family was everything to him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and vacations up north with his grandsons. He loved the children dearly.
Maynard is survived by his loving wife; Wanda, 3 children; John (Kathy) Curtis of Oshkosh, Daniel Curtis of Omro, and Paula (Michael) Schilcher of Oshkosh, 4 grandsons; Jeffery Curtis, Justin (Kristin) Curtis, Phillip Schilcher, and David Schilcher, 3 great grandchildren; Payton, Adriana Lily, and Sophia, 1 brother; Ronald Curtis, and many nieces and nephews.
Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, step father; Edward Kulibert, and his in-laws; Leo (Butz) and Regine Raddatz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Maynard on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church) 519 Knapp Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902 with Father Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be held in Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery after Mass.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Parkview Health Center especially, Patty, Anna, Missy, Lee Ann, and all other staff for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 28, 2019