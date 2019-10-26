|
Megan Coleman
Oshkosh - On Monday, October, 21, 2019, Meg's journey in this life came to a close. Her journey began on January 23, 1979, when she was born to Patrick and Barbara Coleman in Berlin, WI. She was a 1997 graduate of Berlin High School, where she excelled in Art.
Beginning during her childhood, Meg always showed care and concern for others around her. As an adult, Meg's concern for the well-being of others led her to become a Certified Nursing Assistant, attending elderly patients with dementia. Meg also had a deep love for animals, and she created "forever homes" for a variety of pets during her life, both personally and while she worked as an assistant at the Oshkosh Humane Society.
The one thing Meg most loved in this world was being a mom to her daughter, Anya.
Meg was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Barb Coleman; her paternal grandfather, Jack Coleman; her maternal grandmother, Mary Osterholt; her maternal great-grandparents, Roman and Florence Bartol; and her paternal great-grandmother, Mary Wendler.
Those left to remember her loving spirit include her daughter, Anya; her brother, John Coleman; her grandmother, Margaret Coleman; her aunts and uncle, Therese Coleman, Mary Coleman and Jim Evans; her cousins, Elizabeth and Laura Eichsteadt; her dear friends, Beth Seaman, Joe Mattice, Tammy Peterson and Rachel Albrecht; and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Meg on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin. A funeral service officiated by family will follow the visitation along with a time of sharing and reflecting on the many wonderful memories of Meg.
Meg will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Berlin the following morning at 10:00 a.m.
In remembrance of Meg's artistic side, please wear casual, colorful and comfortable attire to the visitation. In place of flowers, memorials to the family are greatly appreciated.
