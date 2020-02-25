Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
6017 Forest Ridge Road
Green Lake, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Melvin A. Voight


1927 - 2020
Melvin A. Voight Obituary
Melvin A. Voight

Ripon - Melvin A. Voight, age 92, of Ripon, WI passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Whispering Pines in Ripon.

Melvin was born at home in Burnett, WI on December 20, 1927, the son of Edward and Ida (Blossy) Voight. On June 11, 1955 he married Joyce Johnson in Oshkosh, WI. Joyce passed away in 2011. Melvin was a self employed tree trimmer for many years, and enjoyed both gun hunting and traditional bow hunting. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ripon congregation.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Doreen Voight and Rhonda (Terry) Sell both of Ripon, WI; two sons, Gary Voight of California and James (Andrea) of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a cousin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ida Voight; his wife, Joyce Voight; and a brother, LeRoy Voight.

Visitation for Melvin will be held from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6017 Forest Ridge Road, Green Lake, WI 54941.

Memorial service for Melvin will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, with Roger Kemnitz officiating. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Ripon. A memorial is being established in Melvin's name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
