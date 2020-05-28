Melvin George Matulle



Oshkosh - Melvin George Matulle, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at The Waterford at Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh, WI on April 28th, 1933 to the late George and Ella (Ulrich) Matulle. On July 11, 1955, Melvin married Betty Hinz.



Melvin was raised on and owned the Matulle Century Farm, est. 1871, passed down for generations and still proudly bearing the family name. After High School, Melvin joined the U.S. Army, but before leaving he fell in love with the spunky girl next door, Betty Jane. While home on leave, Melvin stated he would not return to base a single man, so they were married and returned to TX together to complete his service. Upon his Honorable Discharge, they returned home to the family farm, where they farmed together and raised three sons. In addition to his love of agriculture, Melvin was employed for 27 years at Universal Foundry Co. and 10 years at Stokley USA. Melvin was a skilled carpenter (splinter picker) building many of the neighborhood construction projects that still stand today. He spent 25 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Nekimi Volunteer Fire Department. He was the Board President for St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi and the Trustee and Treasurer for the Church Building Fund. In addition to his work, he loved polka music - heard loudly every Saturday morning, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, playing cards, and cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all family.



Melvin is survived by his children Danny (Deborah) Matulle, Donald (Tracy) Matulle, and Russ (Wendy) Matulle; sisters-in-law Anita Hinz and Bernice Clark; brother-in-law David (Marlene) Hinz; stepsisters Arlene Janowski and Lillian Korth; stepbrother Wilmer Ulrich; grandchildren Mary, Melissa (Cort), Marsha (Josh), Michael, Matthew (Stephanie), Amanda (Tyler), Rebecca, Jonathon (Samantha), Jake, Max, and Sam (Marina); as well as thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his dear wife Betty, his parents, his sister Marian Nimmer, her husband Duane, infant sister Elaine, stepmother Florence Matulle; stepsisters Alice Potratz, Eleanor Reid, and Marie Boyce; stepbrothers Robert Ulrich and Gordon Ulrich; brothers-in-law, Arden (Jeannette) Hinz, Edmund (Marie) Hinz, Reuben Hinz, and Carroll "Jim" Clark; sisters-in-law, Margie (Clarence) Hyde and Alice (Harvey) Western.



Melvin's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to The Waterford staff and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.



A private visitation and graveside service will be held for family, with a memorial service to celebrate Melvin's life planned for a later date. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Town of Nekimi Volunteer Fire Department.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store