Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
3:30 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
Melvin J. Vowels


1933 - 2020
Melvin J. Vowels Obituary
Melvin J. Vowels

Oshkosh - Melvin J. Vowels died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at University Hospital, Madison. He was born May 4, 1933 in Oshkosh, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Petri) Vowels.

Mel served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55 with the 74th Engineers Battalion in Korea. He was a mail carrier with the USPS in Oshkosh for 36 years.

He is survived by his wife Betty Ann, daughters Heidi (Scott) Pethan and Kelly (Mike) Gustafson and grandchildren Jared and Olivia Pethan along with brother Richard Vowels, sisters, Arlene (Roger) Chapin and Sharon Jones and sister-in-law Grace Vowels. Mel was predeceased by his brother Joseph.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, corner of Ninth Avenue and Nebraska Street, in Oshkosh on Friday May 29, 2020. Visitation will be outside in front of church at 2:30 p.m. followed by funeral services inside church at 3:30 p.m. Social distance guidelines will be followed. A memorial has been established.

Mel's wife and daughters deeply appreciated the kindness and professionalism of University Hospital staff involved in his care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 27 to May 28, 2020
