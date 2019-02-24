Services
Omro - Merle J. Smerling "Chuck" age 87, of Omro, died Saturday evening, February 16, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. Chuck was born December 24, 1931, in Oshkosh, the son of Charles and Minnie (Streich) Smerling, Sr. He attended Liberty School Grade School and graduated from Omro High School. On June 15, 1951, he married Ardiss J. Peppler in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death October 26, 1988. Chuck had worked and retired in 1992 as a machinist from Rockwell International. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Omro, the Springbrook Pit Stoppers Snowmobile Club, and was an avid golfer, often golfing four times a week.

Chuck is loved and will missed by his two sons, Michael (Delores) and Kenneth; grandchildren, Michael Joseph Smerling, Jennifer Smerling, Mikey Smerling and Ishmell Green; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Piotter; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ardiss; sisters, Ardene Spiegelberg, Evelyn Tellock, and brothers, Robert, Charles and Raymond Smerling.

Friends may call Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 720 Jackson Ave., Omro, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Richard Bartholomew officiating.

Memorials in lieu of flowers will be directed to one of Chuck's favorite charities.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019
