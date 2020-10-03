Merlin Dean "Merle" Resop, age 83, of Berlin, died peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, at home.He was born September 6, 1937, in Berlin, WI, the son of Louis and Lorraine Little Resop. Merle was a 1956 graduate of Berlin High School and served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division. On August 11, 1967, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Thoma at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Berlin.Merle owned and operated Merle Resop Siding Company, siding countless homes in the area with precision for over 60 years. He enjoyed playing basketball and baseball in high school and in the service, as well as on city leagues, raising cattle on his farmette and was an avid hunter, taking several trips out west. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two sons, Brian (Sara) Resop and Brad Resop (fiancé, Paola); five grandchildren, Karson Resop, Ella Resop, Melanie Resop, Addison Resop, Carter Resop; sister, Susan Ruedinger; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Merle was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Resop; one brother, John Resop; and four sisters, Donna Sina, Marjorie Happersett, Loretta Resop and Laura Resop.Private family services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, Father David Greenfield officiating. Interment with military honors performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Merle Resop, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.