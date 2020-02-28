Services
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
(920) 685-2207
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Eureka Cemetery
Meryle Langeberg


1938 - 2020
Meryle Langeberg Obituary
Meryle Langeberg

Berlin - Meryle A. Langeberg, age 81, of Berlin and formerly of Eureka, passed away on February 27, 2020, at Juliette Manor in Berlin. He was born on June 20, 1938, in Oshkosh, the son of John (Happy Jack) and Henrietta (Jones) Langeberg.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Kay and Lee Poehlman of Waupaca; five nieces and five nephews; several cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister; three brothers; two nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Eureka Cemetery. A sincere thank you to the staff of Juliette Manor and the Hospice team for the care given to Meryle.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
