Oshkosh - Michael A. "Mikey" Versteegh, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1981 in Milwaukee the son of Kirk and Sheri Fabian Versteegh. On March 9, 2015 he married Amber Zink in Baraboo.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, the outdoors, and spending time with his girls.He is survived by his wife, Amber; two daughters, Emma and Brianna; a step-son, Peyton Zink; his father, Kirk "Digger" (Kathie Sina) Versteegh; his mother, Sheri Versteegh; maternal grandparents, Daryl and Carla Fabian; paternal grandmother, Louise Versteegh; one sister Jessica (Anthony) Bennett; brother-in-law, William Zink; in laws, John (Beth) Zink; two nieces, Kelsey and Catarina Bennett; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family in the Netherlands.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonius M. Versteegh; his great-grandparents, Harold and Ruth Raddatz, Elmer and Esther Fabian, Harold and Lorene Hansen-White and Francis and Adrian Versteegh.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside (100 Lake pointe Drive). Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.A memorial has been established.