|
|
Michael Allen Thiel
Ripon - Michael Allen Thiel, age 66, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
Mike was born April 7, 1953 in Ripon, WI, the son of Arlyn and Beverly (Beck) Thiel. He graduated from Ripon High School in 1971 and married Kathy Miller on January 15, 1977 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon. In his younger years, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, golf and boating. Mike reconnected with Linda Brown, an old childhood family friend, in January 2004, after the passing of his wife. He proceeded to win over her heart, and Mike and Linda made a happy home together. In his later years, he and Linda loved to go four-wheeling as a new hobby. Mike worked as a marine technician at Jerry's Marine until his retirement.
Mike is survived by the love of his life and soulmate, Linda Brown of Ripon; two daughters, Monica (Dave) Schroeder of Brandon, WI and Leslie (Adam) Hyland of Kaukauna, WI; six grandchildren, Hunter Thiel, Reece Schisel, Kennedy Vickers, Paige Schisel, Autumn Schroeder and Garrett Schroeder, two brothers, Timothy (Lynn) Thiel of Ripon and Thomas (Dawn) Thiel of Pickett, WI; one sister, Lori Thiel; four nieces; one nephew; and one great niece. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Arlyn and Beverly Thiel; and his wife, Kathy Thiel who passed away on March 10, 2003.
A celebration of life for Mike will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Bethel Reeds Corners Cemetery, Town of Metomen, WI, also at a later date. A memorial is being established in his name.
Your family and friends cherished the time they had with you and you will be dearly missed.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020