|
|
Michael Augustine
Oshkosh - Michael Augustine of Oshkosh, passed away Friday afternoon, April 19, 2019 at the age of 66.
Michael was born October 26, 1952, to Maynard and Elaine (Wiltman) Augustine in Kewaunee, WI. Michael worked as a diesel mechanic and often worked on large trucks fixing them. He worked for the Winnebago Highway Department clearing snow until he retired in 2017. Michael was always tinkering and fixing things for anyone that asked. When he wasn't fixing things for people, he was restoring old vehicles.
Michael is survived by his wife, Debbie Augustine; sons, Dennis Augustine, and Jeremy Augustine; grandson, Brycen Augustine; mother, Elaine Augustine; brothers, Dennis Augustine, Ken (Lynn) Augustine, and Gordy (Judy) Augustine; and many nieces, and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his father.
A visitation will be held at Fox Cities Funeral Home, 3026 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019