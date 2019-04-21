Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Augustine


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Augustine Obituary
Michael Augustine

Oshkosh - Michael Augustine of Oshkosh, passed away Friday afternoon, April 19, 2019 at the age of 66.

Michael was born October 26, 1952, to Maynard and Elaine (Wiltman) Augustine in Kewaunee, WI. Michael worked as a diesel mechanic and often worked on large trucks fixing them. He worked for the Winnebago Highway Department clearing snow until he retired in 2017. Michael was always tinkering and fixing things for anyone that asked. When he wasn't fixing things for people, he was restoring old vehicles.

Michael is survived by his wife, Debbie Augustine; sons, Dennis Augustine, and Jeremy Augustine; grandson, Brycen Augustine; mother, Elaine Augustine; brothers, Dennis Augustine, Ken (Lynn) Augustine, and Gordy (Judy) Augustine; and many nieces, and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held at Fox Cities Funeral Home, 3026 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now