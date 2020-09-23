Michael C. ReinhardtOshkosh - Michael C. Reinhardt, age 44, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay. He was born in Oshkosh on September 25,1975 the son of Carl and Susan Wahlgren Reinhardt. On October 5, 2002 he married Amy Sandeman.Michael worked at the Wisconsin Resource Center and enjoyed cooking and BBQ. He was a professional BBQ Pitmaster for Big Horn BBQ, a member of Wisconsin BBQ Society, Kansas City BBQ Society, Wisconsin BBQ Posse. He also enjoyed playing pool, riding ATV, hanging out with his friends, and spending time with his family especially his nephews Dylan and Zachary.He is survived by his wife Amy, his sister Sheila Reinhardt Manney and her two sons Dylan and Zackary, his in-laws Dean and Jean Sandeman, his brother-in-law Jonathon(Carin) Sandeman and their children Grace, Ruby, and Ava, sister-in-law Katie(Brad) Van Cuyk and their children Collin and Allyssa, and cousins, aunts, and uncle on both sides of the family.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents Marge and Harold Wahlgren, Walter, and Edith Reinhardt.A memorial celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at Brooks Cemetery.Amy and Sheila would like to thank all of the friends and relatives for their outpouring of support through social media during these difficult days before Michael's passing. It helped keep both Amy and Sheila strong in this tough situation.