Michael Charles Holst
Oshkosh - Michael Charles Holst, age 77, passed away June 12, 2019 at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh. Mike was born in Oshkosh, WI on March 3, 1942 to Charles and Lucille (Golz) Holst. Mike was a graduate of Oshkosh High School class of 1960. March 9, 1963 he married the love of his life Judy E. Anklam at Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Mike graduated from Fox Valley Technical College Oshkosh with a Mechanical Design Degree. During his working career he worked at Rec. Lanes, WT Grant, Mercury Marine, Bell Machine, Oshkosh Motor Truck, Arrowhead Conveyor, and Kimberly Clark where he retired. During his life time Mike served on the Church Council and taught Sunday School at Peace Lutheran Church, he also taught Sunday School at Martin Luther Church. Mike was a member of the Winnebagoland Genealogical Society and Butte Des Morts Historical Preservation Society. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on the family tree, taking car rides and eating chocolate ice cream at "The Well" in Winneconne. Mike is survived by his wife Judy, sons Jeffrey Holst (friend Robin Grabinski), David (Andrea) Holst, a daughter Paula Holst (fiance Gary Buskirk), a sister Patricia Auger, many cousins, nieces, grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son Ronald A. Holst. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place on July 6, 2019 at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1526 Algoma Blvd in Oshkosh. Visitation is from 10:30 AM until Noon followed by a service at Noon. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019