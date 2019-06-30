Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church
1526 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church
1526 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Holst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Holst


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Charles Holst

Oshkosh - Michael Charles Holst, age 77, passed away June 12, 2019 at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh. Mike was born in Oshkosh, WI on March 3, 1942 to Charles and Lucille (Golz) Holst. Mike was a graduate of Oshkosh High School class of 1960. March 9, 1963 he married the love of his life Judy E. Anklam at Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Mike graduated from Fox Valley Technical College Oshkosh with a Mechanical Design Degree. During his working career he worked at Rec. Lanes, WT Grant, Mercury Marine, Bell Machine, Oshkosh Motor Truck, Arrowhead Conveyor, and Kimberly Clark where he retired. During his life time Mike served on the Church Council and taught Sunday School at Peace Lutheran Church, he also taught Sunday School at Martin Luther Church. Mike was a member of the Winnebagoland Genealogical Society and Butte Des Morts Historical Preservation Society. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on the family tree, taking car rides and eating chocolate ice cream at "The Well" in Winneconne. Mike is survived by his wife Judy, sons Jeffrey Holst (friend Robin Grabinski), David (Andrea) Holst, a daughter Paula Holst (fiance Gary Buskirk), a sister Patricia Auger, many cousins, nieces, grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son Ronald A. Holst. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place on July 6, 2019 at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1526 Algoma Blvd in Oshkosh. Visitation is from 10:30 AM until Noon followed by a service at Noon. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI at a later date.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.