Michael (Mike) Cullom
Oshkosh - Michael (Mike) Cullom passed away at Banner Hospital in Arizona on January 17, 2019, with his loving wife, Shelly, by his side.
Mike retired from Bergstrom Auto where he was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed being a Snowbird in Arizona after retirement.
Mike was a member at First Presbyterian Church in Oshkosh where he served as a Deacon.
Mike was a member of several different bass fishing clubs in Illinois and WI over the years.
Mike is survived by his loving and caring wife, Shelly (Berrell), Survived by three children from a previous marriage, Steven (Vickie), Michelle (Pablo) and Craig, one brother William (Tina) along with four sisters-in-law, Susan (Duane) Radloff, Sheila Nelson, Shari Tarala and Julie Cullom. Mike's four granddaughters, Elizabeth (Jeff), Lisa (Ivan), Kelley and Cassandra (Omar), one grandson Ethan.
Mike also is survived by 2 great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons and many special friends he made along his journey in life.
Mike was preceded in life by his loving son David, his parents Thomas Sr and Mildred Cullom, four siblings Thomas Jr, Barbara, John and James, one niece Diane and his father-in-law Edward Tarala.
Celebration of Life (casual attire) will be held Sat. May 25th at Woodeyes (700 W Main St) Winneconne WI from 11am until 3pm.
Prayer will be said before lunch is served at noon.
Cremation has taken place.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 19, 2019