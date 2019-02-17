|
Michael Dennin
Oshkosh - Michael W. Dennin, age 71, passed away after a long battle with cancer on February 10, 2019. He was born to the late Ambrose and Belva (Sutton) Dennin on April 30, 1947 in Oshkosh. Mike married Sarah Stephenson on October 7, 1967 in Oshkosh, WI. He worked as an expeditor for Mercury Marine for many years. Mike enjoyed playing cards and was an avid sports fan.
Michael is survived by the love of his life, Sarah; sons, Mick (Jammie) and Charlie (Jen) Dennin; Colleen (Marv) Ebben; five grandchildren, Gary Gomoll (fiancé: Vanessa), Turner and Connor Dennin, and Cameron and Cory Hudziak. Mike is further survived by his brother, Daniel Dennin and his sister, Kathy (Dave) Thill.
A private service will be held by the family.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hematology and Oncology of Oshkosh, everyone at Eden Meadows, the Visiting Angels and hospice for their compassion and caring.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019