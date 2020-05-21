|
|
Michael Dennis Coats
Omro - Michael Dennis Coats, age 63, of Omro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born September 10, 1956, in Oshkosh, the son of the late Lyle and Patricia (Quigley) Coats. Mike was a graduate of Omro High School. He married Debbra Frees on September 14, 1974. He was employed as a union laborer for eight years. Mike worked 30 years for the Omro Schools as a maintenance electrician and retired in 2014. His last and favorite job was working for the eight Fortifi Banks in the area as the Facilities Coordinator and maintenance person. He loved the job and the Fortifi family loved him.
Mike was a jack of all trades and a master of most. He could do roofing, electrical, plumbing, concrete work, woodworking, masonry, tiling, remodeling and the list goes on. Mike would be able to figure out and master just about anything involving a tool. He was a very popular handyman and stayed busy all the time. He enjoyed helping others and was very proud of the fact that he built his daughter's house from start to finish and restored a 1935 Fordson tractor.
His hobbies included gardening, farming, woodworking, shooting pool, watching westerns and spending time with his huge family. Mike was a sports lover, and he loved attending the sporting events for all four of his children; they all were three sport athletes! He also helped coach girls' softball and boy's baseball while all four kids were in high school. He enjoyed playing softball with his son on various teams, and coed softball with his daughters.
Mike is survived by Debbie, his wife of 45 years. He is further survived by his daughters: Jennifer (Kevin) Lieske, Victoria (Dennis) Larsen, Karen Coats (Erik Bresette); and his son, Matthew (Dannielle) Coats. He was beyond blessed with thirty-one grandchildren, including stepchildren, biological, adopted and foster children. He is also survived by his siblings: Lyle (Lynn) Coats, Carol (Peter) Stein, and Gary Coats; also, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David Houle, Diane (Mike) Weitz, John (Lori) Balistrieri, Lou (Karen) Zwicky, Charles Frees; and his mother-in-law, Gloria Frees.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Judd Frees; a brother, Wayne Coats; and sisters, Cindy Houle and Alice (Paul) Traxler.
Mike's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the compassionate care he received from Dr. Brad Heraly and the staff at the Michael Wachtel Cancer Center and the team from Ascension Hospice. The family would also like to thank the entire Fortifi Bank family for their incredible support during every step of Mike's illness.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 21 to May 24, 2020