Michael "Spike" E. Resheske
Richland Hills, TX - Our world became a sadder place when our beloved Michael passed away on January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a loving devoted husband to Patricia and caring father to Jennifer and James. Michael was a gentle soul who always had a twinkle in his eyes, and a quick smile. He was the type of guy that never met a stranger.
He was born on June 16, 1956 to the late Edwin and Donna (Swenson) Resheske. His job took him to Texas where he met and fell in love with Patricia Hagewood. They married in June of 1985. After a few years a transfer took them to Elkhart, IN where they lived until retirement. Upon retiring they moved back to the warmth of Texas, settling in Richland Hills.
Michael is survived by his wife; Patricia, daughter; Jennifer (Jason) Countryman of Keller, TX, son; James Jenkins of Richland Hills, TX, granddaughter; Camryn Barker of Oklahoma City, OK, grandson; Coby Countryman of Keller, TX, sister; Cyndi (Gary) Stahowiak of Oshkosh, WI, and brother; Dan (Lori) Resheske of Little Chute, WI.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives whom he loved.
The family would like to extend an invitation to join them in a "Celebration of Michael's Life" to be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Primo's Restaurant, 2605 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, WI from 4 PM until 7 PM.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020