Oshkosh - Michael F. Kilp, age 69 of Oshkosh, passed away Friday August 14th, 2020, following a year and a half battle with cancer. He passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 19, 1950 to the late Daniel and Oreline (Drexler) Kilp. Michael married Cynthia Bidwell on April 24, 1999.
Michael worked at Miles Kimball in the picking and packing department. After retirement, he worked at Standard Dry Cleaners.
Michael was an avid hunter, which included hunting rabbits, deer, and pheasant with his brothers. He enjoyed shooting trap with his friends, and going to the gun range, especially with his son-in-law, Jason.
His other hobbies included gardening, canning, cooking, horseshoes, fishing, playing bocce ball and cornhole in the yard with his family. He loved everything Elvis, and Spiderman. He enjoyed watching and listening to Packers and Brewers games, and even rooted for the Cubs when they weren't playing the Brewers! He enjoyed going for rides to check out the scenery, check out new fishing spots, and stopping at his local watering holes to catch up with old friends.
Michael was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed his family and friends. He loved his wife, Cindy, dearly. The two enjoyed slow dancing and kissing every Saturday at 3:20 PM to celebrate their wedding anniversary. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, spoiling them with candy, jokes, and laughter. He always spoiled his nieces, nephews, and the neighbor kids too! His most favorite times were spent with his wife and children, gathering for cookouts, fishing down at the park, and "shooting the breeze" in the backyard over a couple of cocktails. Michael was known for his great sense of humor, his kind smile, and his willingness to help whenever he could. He always had something to give when you left his house, as he had something for everyone.
Michael is lovingly survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Tj (Missy) Buss and Briana (Jason) Boyce; grandchildren, Megan Buss, Riley Gibbs, Logan and Jalin Boyce; brothers, Timothy and Patrick Kilp.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his mother-and father-in-law, Julaine and Calvin Bidwell; brothers, Orin Troxell, Dan and Tom Kilp.
Words cannot express how much this wonderful man will be missed. The family would like to thank his care team at the Michael Wachtel Cancer Center, Mercy Hospital staff and volunteers, and Ascension Home Hospice for taking such good care of Michael and his family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Eastside, 402 Waugoo Ave. Military honors will take place at 2:50 PM. Please wear any sports attire in honor of Michael. Please refrain from wearing perfumes or aftershaves at this event.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Michael's memory to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-and-memorial-fund-for-mike-kilp