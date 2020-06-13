Michael G Van Mun
Oshkosh - Michael G. Van Mun of Oshkosh passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Mike was born on October 1, 1930, in Kimberly, WI, the son of John and Antonia (Van Orsouw) Van Mun. Mike married Joan Del Thomas on June 25, 1958 at St. John Catholic Church in Oshkosh.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his parents, brother, Walter Van Mun, brother-in-law, Jerome Brockman, granddaughter, Shannon Brennan, and great-grandson, Isaac Brennan.
Mike graduated from Kimberly High School in 1949. He was a veteran of the Korean war having served with the 6th Infantry Division. After serving, he attended Wisconsin State College in Whitewater where he received a Bachelor of Education degree. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Education from Northern Michigan University. Mike began his teaching career at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) in Marinette, WI in 1960 where he taught Business and Accounting until he retired in 1995 and moved back to the Fox Valley area.
Mike was a devoted Catholic and most recently a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish in Oshkosh. He enjoyed taking meticulous care of his lawn and garden, was an avid cribbage player, and loved playing cards and board games with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an enthusiastic Packers fan. Mike will be remembered for his love of family, his kindness and generosity, his quick wit, his outgoing personality, and his trademark laugh.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Dan) Brennan of Little Chute; Mary Pacell (John Fazzio) of Medford, NJ; Lisa (Paul) Reinhard of Omro; and Vicky (Tony) Berenz of Pickett; and close family friend Debbie (Ron) Anderson of Florence. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Nick) McMillin of Kaukauna; Patrick (Marie) Brennan of Brighton, NY; Erin Brennan of Kaukauna; Kevin and Molly Brennan of Little Chute; Conrad Kolberg of Florence; Drew Pacell (Mandy Myers) of Ottsville, PA; James Reinhard of Carmichael, CA; Erik (Alicia) Reinhard of Madison, WI; Emily (Brad) Arnold of Oakland, CA; Brooklyn and Maggie Berenz of Pickett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Max, Edmund, Oliver, Adele, Tristan, Claire, Ian, Caitlin, Ellie, Braden, Madden, and Zoey. He is further survived by his sister, Marie Brockman and two brothers, John (JoAnn) Van Mun and Jim (Joan) Van Mun.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16 at St. Raphael the Archangel Church. Committal Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to Mike's favorite charities; The National Shrine of St. Jude https://shrineofstjude.org/donate/ or Shriner's Hospital for Children https://lovetotherescue.org/
The family would like to thank the PEACE program at Mercy Hospital, the nurses and staff at Ascension Hospice, especially Lisa and Chris, as well as the staff of Right at Home, especially Terri and Rita, for their compassionate care of Mike and our family.
Oshkosh - Michael G. Van Mun of Oshkosh passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Mike was born on October 1, 1930, in Kimberly, WI, the son of John and Antonia (Van Orsouw) Van Mun. Mike married Joan Del Thomas on June 25, 1958 at St. John Catholic Church in Oshkosh.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his parents, brother, Walter Van Mun, brother-in-law, Jerome Brockman, granddaughter, Shannon Brennan, and great-grandson, Isaac Brennan.
Mike graduated from Kimberly High School in 1949. He was a veteran of the Korean war having served with the 6th Infantry Division. After serving, he attended Wisconsin State College in Whitewater where he received a Bachelor of Education degree. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Education from Northern Michigan University. Mike began his teaching career at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) in Marinette, WI in 1960 where he taught Business and Accounting until he retired in 1995 and moved back to the Fox Valley area.
Mike was a devoted Catholic and most recently a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish in Oshkosh. He enjoyed taking meticulous care of his lawn and garden, was an avid cribbage player, and loved playing cards and board games with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an enthusiastic Packers fan. Mike will be remembered for his love of family, his kindness and generosity, his quick wit, his outgoing personality, and his trademark laugh.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Dan) Brennan of Little Chute; Mary Pacell (John Fazzio) of Medford, NJ; Lisa (Paul) Reinhard of Omro; and Vicky (Tony) Berenz of Pickett; and close family friend Debbie (Ron) Anderson of Florence. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Nick) McMillin of Kaukauna; Patrick (Marie) Brennan of Brighton, NY; Erin Brennan of Kaukauna; Kevin and Molly Brennan of Little Chute; Conrad Kolberg of Florence; Drew Pacell (Mandy Myers) of Ottsville, PA; James Reinhard of Carmichael, CA; Erik (Alicia) Reinhard of Madison, WI; Emily (Brad) Arnold of Oakland, CA; Brooklyn and Maggie Berenz of Pickett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Max, Edmund, Oliver, Adele, Tristan, Claire, Ian, Caitlin, Ellie, Braden, Madden, and Zoey. He is further survived by his sister, Marie Brockman and two brothers, John (JoAnn) Van Mun and Jim (Joan) Van Mun.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16 at St. Raphael the Archangel Church. Committal Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to Mike's favorite charities; The National Shrine of St. Jude https://shrineofstjude.org/donate/ or Shriner's Hospital for Children https://lovetotherescue.org/
The family would like to thank the PEACE program at Mercy Hospital, the nurses and staff at Ascension Hospice, especially Lisa and Chris, as well as the staff of Right at Home, especially Terri and Rita, for their compassionate care of Mike and our family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.