Michael Hensch
Oshkosh - Michael R Hensch passed away May 2, 2019.
Michael loved riding motorcycles, shooting guns, and he enjoyed meals at Mike's Place, but most of all he loved his family. He was often called the character of his family, always keeping the family together and making sure they were taken care of.
Michael is survived by his step-daughter Julie Tuttle; grandchildren, Kyle Johns, Nicholas Johns, Seth Johns, and Ethan Melhorn; step-sisters, Diane (Jeff) Thompson, and Darlene (Ken) Habeck; and his many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hensch; mother, Joy Schurmacher; and step-son Brian Johns.
A special thank you to all his close friends who have supported him.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019