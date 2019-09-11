|
Michael J. Balke
Oshkosh, WI - Michael J. Balke passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 8, 2019. He was born in Shawano, WI on July 17, 1945, to Frank and Margaret Balke.
Michael attended and graduated from Bear Creek High School. Directly after graduating he served his country in the United States Army where he was a microwave radio tower operator stationed in Germany. He proudly served as a volunteer fire fighter for many years for his beloved Town of Nekimi. Michael worked nearly 40 years for Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac as a Senior Systems Analyst. Michael married the love of his life Patricia Flanagan on May 30, 1967. They found love in high school and then were fortunate enough to have each other for 52 years of marriage.
Michael spent many weekends with his brothers, sons and nephews in the hunting shack up north. No matter if deer were harvested at the camp or not they thoroughly enjoyed the comradery of each other with playing cards and sharing stories. He was also very active in golf leagues and took a yearly spring trip south of Wisconsin with friends and sons. After retirement he and Patricia bought a cottage in Wautoma where many sunny lazy days were spent fishing and playing with their grandchildren on the shores of the lake.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother's Wayne, Keith, Charles, and Stanley; his mother-in-law Delores and his father-in-law Edward. Michael was loved greatly and will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia; his children Michael (Melissa), Matthew (special friend Wendy), Mark (Heidi), Mitchell (Candy) and 11 grandchildren, Craig, Alissa, Maya, Katie, Calum, Hudson, Elaina, Case, Liam, Lucia and Vance; siblings Clayton, Mary (Lawrence) McKay, Patricia (William) Laha, Kathleen (James) Klingbeil, Stephen, Bruce (Karen), Barbara (Jeffrey) Noie, and Peter. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Michael on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh with the Fr. Louis Golmari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Dr. on Thursday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm and again at the church on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 7 pm.
The family would like to thank Ascension Home Health and Hospice team and Dr. Heinzen.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 11, 2019