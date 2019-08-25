|
|
Michael "Mike" J. Markert
Waukesha - Surrounded by his family, Michael "Mike" J. Markert of Waukesha, WI passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born in Oshkosh, WI to Clair and Frances Markert in 1942 and attended Omro High School class of 1961. Mike served in the Army from 1961-1964, and spent a portion of his time at the Berlin Wall in Germany. Upon his return from service he worked briefly in Oshkosh at Leach Corporation until he moved to the Milwaukee area, spending the remainder of his career as an ironworker where he earned the name "Iron Mike." Mike was a proud member of the Local 8 Ironworkers Union for 53 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Community Post #375 in Mukwonago, WI.
In his younger years Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also quite the prankster as many of his friends and family will remember. In retirement he enjoyed traveling, watching Trump rallies, checking the stock market but most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Markert, of San Francisco, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael C. "Clay" and Rebecca Markert, of Verona, WI, and their children, Dexter, Audrey, Owen, and Jaxon. He is further survived by one sister, Lucile Hoppe, of Oshkosh; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeremiah and Katie Markert, of Hyder, AK; and Thomas and Vicki Markert, of Crivitz, WI; two aunts, Rosemary Martin, of Palo Alto, CA; and Lucile Kucharczk, of Virginia Beach, VA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, longtime friends Web Stearns, Ron and Joel Ellifson; and godchildren, Kay Beulen and Brent Markert.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother-in-law, Howard Hoppe; a granddaughter, Lilith Markert; and many aunts and uncles.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel W173 S7629 Westwood Dr. Muskego, WI. A visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 730 Madison Ave. Omro, WI. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Oshkosh.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to .
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2019