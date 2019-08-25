Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
730 Madison Ave.
Omro, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
730 Madison Ave.
Omro, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Markert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. "Mike" Markert


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. "Mike" Markert Obituary
Michael "Mike" J. Markert

Waukesha - Surrounded by his family, Michael "Mike" J. Markert of Waukesha, WI passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born in Oshkosh, WI to Clair and Frances Markert in 1942 and attended Omro High School class of 1961. Mike served in the Army from 1961-1964, and spent a portion of his time at the Berlin Wall in Germany. Upon his return from service he worked briefly in Oshkosh at Leach Corporation until he moved to the Milwaukee area, spending the remainder of his career as an ironworker where he earned the name "Iron Mike." Mike was a proud member of the Local 8 Ironworkers Union for 53 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Community Post #375 in Mukwonago, WI.

In his younger years Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also quite the prankster as many of his friends and family will remember. In retirement he enjoyed traveling, watching Trump rallies, checking the stock market but most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Markert, of San Francisco, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael C. "Clay" and Rebecca Markert, of Verona, WI, and their children, Dexter, Audrey, Owen, and Jaxon. He is further survived by one sister, Lucile Hoppe, of Oshkosh; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeremiah and Katie Markert, of Hyder, AK; and Thomas and Vicki Markert, of Crivitz, WI; two aunts, Rosemary Martin, of Palo Alto, CA; and Lucile Kucharczk, of Virginia Beach, VA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, longtime friends Web Stearns, Ron and Joel Ellifson; and godchildren, Kay Beulen and Brent Markert.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother-in-law, Howard Hoppe; a granddaughter, Lilith Markert; and many aunts and uncles.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel W173 S7629 Westwood Dr. Muskego, WI. A visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 730 Madison Ave. Omro, WI. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Oshkosh.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to .

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo


logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now