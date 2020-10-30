Michael James Lee
Oshkosh - Michael James Lee, age 68, of Oshkosh, died at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh, Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was born in Oshkosh on December 8, 1951, the son of Arnold and Ellen Mae (Crowley) Lee of Omro. Growing up, he was active in 4-H. Mike graduated from Omro High School and Fox Valley Technical College.
On May 28, 1977, Mike married Nancy Kilsdonk. Survivors include his wife, Nancy, Oshkosh; two daughters, Karen and her significant other Eric Lamers, Little Chute; Rebecca Jenkinson and son-in-law Chris, grandchildren, Eve and Jett Jenkinson, step-grandchildren, Olivia and Nolan Jenkinson, all of Berlin; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Christine Lee, Omro; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Nancy) Kilsdonk, Plainfield, IL; Gary (Eileen) Kilsdonk, Sun City West, AZ; Ronald (Jeanne) Kilsdonk, Appleton. He also had many very special nieces and nephews, and a favorite dog, Shadow.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and Donny Kallas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Esther (Mars) Kilsdonk; and a brother-in-law, Mark Kilsdonk.
Mike worked for many years at Morgan Products, and was also employed at Oshkosh Truck Corporation, Konsult, Inc., J.J. Keller & Associates and SCIO Inspire as a Database Analyst. Mike loved to garden, enjoyed woodworking, camping, playing cribbage, cooking and made the best Thanksgiving dressing. One of his favorite things to do was teach the kids and grandkids how to make their own pizza! He enjoyed playing music as a member of the Oshkosh Area Community Band. Also, a favorite hobby of his was metal detecting. He was a member of the Deep Digging Iowa Metal Detecting Group, N.E.W. Metal Detecting Club, and had many close friends at the Metal Detecting Group in Berlin.
We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Intensive Care Unit at Aurora Medical Center for the loving care and attention they gave Mike.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St., Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the St. Thomas Cemetery, Poygan. We want to celebrate Mike's life! His favorite color was blue. If you are able to come to the service, please wear something blue in honor of Mike.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
.