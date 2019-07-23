|
|
Michael John Scharpf
Oshkosh - Michael J. Scharpf, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Oshkosh. Michael was born in Milwaukee on December 23, 1960 to James and Barbara (Zuder) Scharpf. After high school, Michael worked at a few different places, but ended up working at Marvel Manufacturing for many years.
Michael is survived by his partner; Cherrie Post, mother; Barbara Scharpf, son; Michael John Matthew Scharpf, 2 daughters; Mickie Lee (Justin) Scharpf and Felicia Marie Ann (Kenneth) Woldt, 3 brothers; Jeff Scharpf, David (Joann) Scharpf, and James (Sherry) Scharpf, and sister; Deborah Scharpf.
Michael was preceded in death by his father; James Scharpf, son; Christopher Post, and brother; Wayne Scharpf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Michael on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church) 519 Knapp Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902 with Father Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 23 to July 24, 2019