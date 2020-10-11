Michael Joseph Bombinski
Kimberly - Mike passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family listening to polkas.
He was born March 17, 1938 on his grandparent's farm along the Fox River in Berlin, WI to Irene & Tony Bombinski.
Mike went to grade school at St. Stanislaus and Berlin High School, graduating in 1956. He served in the Marine Corp from 1956-1958 mostly in Oppama Japan. When discharged he worked at George Banta driving truck and retired in 2000 after 40 years of service. While working at Banta he had a hobby farm in Freedom.
In November 1959 he married Sue Heroux and together they raised 4 children: Gary (Dawn) Bombinski, their children Luke (Angie) Bombinski (kids: Alivia, Macey & Easton); Shayna (Rob) Ambrosius (kids: Eli & Connor). Cathy (Dan) Bolwerk their children Kacie (Jason) Weyenberg, Mitchell Bolwerk (daughter Paisley and fiancé Becca) & Brady Bolwerk. Mark (Lisa) Bombinski their children Eric (Kimberly) Bombinski (kids: Madison & Austin), Kayla Bombinski (daughter Brinley) and her special friend Grant, Kendra Bombinski (fiancé Mason). Kris Bombinski and her sons Coy Hammen and Ty Hammen & Ty's special friend Emily.
Other family members include Sister, Teri (Tom) Pfefferle, brother-in-law Don Dehn - Sue's family Jean (Ralph) Sitzberger, Tom Heroux and Mike (Pat) Heroux. Many nieces & nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Tony & Irene Bombinski, sister, Sue Dehn and niece Jodi Dehn. Mother-in-law and father -in-law, Ann & Lawrence Heroux and sister-in-law Kay Heroux.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 600 East Kimberly Ave., Kimberly with Fr. Carl Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
.
The family would like to give a special thank you to dad's nurse & friend Karol Peterson, his hospice nurse Amber, and their wonderful neighbors & family Tim and Jean Pontow - you all were a very special part of his life, thank you for taking such good care of Dad.
Dad thank you for everything you've done for each & every one of us. We all know your family was number 1 to you, and because of that we have so many wonderful memories. We all promise to take good care of Mom and will continue to be the close family you raised. We love you Dad, your family.