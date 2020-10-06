1/
Michael Mayer
1967 - 2020
Michael Mayer

Franklin - On Friday September 25, 2020, Michael D. Mayer passed away at the age of 53. He was born to John and Gloria Mayer on July 29, 1967 in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Michael grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and moved around a lot, but ultimately found himself back home in Wisconsin. He attended Oshkosh North High School.

Michael was a great father and friend to many. All those who knew him have happy memories spent with him. Michael had a wonderful sense of humor and would do just about anything to make his friends laugh.

Michael worked as a tile mason, which was his passion. He was an extremely hard worker and very proud of his work. He lived up to his name and made sure that every job was done to the best of his ability.

Michael was willing to help anyone in need with whatever he could even if he did not have much for himself. He loved the outdoors even though he was not able to experience it as much as he would have liked. He enjoyed old cars and rebuilding them. He will be remembered for the way he always brought a smile to peoples faces and his willingness to give to those in need.

Michael is survived by his two sons, Cody Mayer and Dustin Mayer; grandchildren, Kaden, Cora, Stella, and Crew Mayer; brothers, James (Heather McGill) Mayer, and Matthew Mayer; sister, Brenda Fields; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, John and Gloria Mayer; and niece, Casandra Fields.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
