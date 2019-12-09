Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Zarling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Owen Zarling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Owen Zarling Obituary
Michael Owen Zarling

Oshkosh - Michael Owen Zarling, age 65 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday December 5, 2019. Michael was born on April 29, 1954 in Oshkosh to the late John and Audrey (Baier) Zarling.

Michael was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at Oshkosh Corporation for 32 years until his retirement. In his free time Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his four-legged friend Milo.

Michael is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra; his sons, Jason (Theresa Newman) Zarling, Adam (Becky) Medley, and Allen (Katie) Medley; his daughter Valerie (George Rehfeld) Zarling, brother James Zarling, and his sister Linde (Robert) Andresen. He is further survived by his grandchildren Hope, Faith, Brendan, and Grace.

A private service will be held by the family.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -