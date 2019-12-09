|
Michael Owen Zarling
Oshkosh - Michael Owen Zarling, age 65 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday December 5, 2019. Michael was born on April 29, 1954 in Oshkosh to the late John and Audrey (Baier) Zarling.
Michael was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at Oshkosh Corporation for 32 years until his retirement. In his free time Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his four-legged friend Milo.
Michael is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra; his sons, Jason (Theresa Newman) Zarling, Adam (Becky) Medley, and Allen (Katie) Medley; his daughter Valerie (George Rehfeld) Zarling, brother James Zarling, and his sister Linde (Robert) Andresen. He is further survived by his grandchildren Hope, Faith, Brendan, and Grace.
A private service will be held by the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019